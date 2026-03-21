World Investment Advisors Has $34.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,720 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.49% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 709.6% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $23,118,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $127.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.