First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.8% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,323,000 after purchasing an additional 825,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,982,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,486,000 after buying an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,890,000 after buying an additional 528,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after acquiring an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,939,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 445,817 shares during the period.

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First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.66 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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