iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,656 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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