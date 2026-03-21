WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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