CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Lowered by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE KO opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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