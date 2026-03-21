MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

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O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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