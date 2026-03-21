Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) Critical Contrast

3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and Accenture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3 E Network Technology Group $4.84 million 0.38 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Accenture $70.73 billion 1.74 $7.68 billion $12.21 16.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than 3 E Network Technology Group.

75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Accenture 10.61% 26.33% 12.94%

Risk and Volatility

3 E Network Technology Group has a beta of -2.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 3 E Network Technology Group and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Accenture 0 10 18 0 2.64

Accenture has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than 3 E Network Technology Group.

Summary

Accenture beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

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3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Accenture

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Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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