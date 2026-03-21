QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $413.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $509.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.20.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

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