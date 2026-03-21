Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes $15.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,749,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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