17,835 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Bought by Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,125,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,942,000 after buying an additional 2,772,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,868,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,093 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,823 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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