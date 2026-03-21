Aecon Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.3%

TSE ARE opened at C$42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 300.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$43.32.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.