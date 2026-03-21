Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,574.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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