iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lessened by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 223,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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