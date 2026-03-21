Reef (REEF) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $237.96 thousand worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.28 or 0.99719250 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 35,631,816,732 coins and its circulating supply is 35,620,373,872 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is blog.reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. Telegram, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

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