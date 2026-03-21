Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $14.50 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

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