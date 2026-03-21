Saitama Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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