FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at Susquehanna

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $410.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.85.

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FedEx Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $358.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.82. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full?year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Article Link

Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full?year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re?ratings and price?target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Article Link

Analyst re?ratings and price?target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early?March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Article Link

Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early?March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Neutral Sentiment: Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk?off environment that could limit follow?through. Article Link

Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk?off environment that could limit follow?through. Negative Sentiment: Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Article Link

Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Negative Sentiment: Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near?term forecast that caused intraday profit?taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Article Link

Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near?term forecast that caused intraday profit?taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk — the NTSB is probing a close runway call involving a FedEx jet, a reputational/operational overhang to monitor. Article Link

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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