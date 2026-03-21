BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.15 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Here are the key takeaways from BitFuFu’s conference call:

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BitFuFu reported full-year revenue of $475.8 million with record cloud mining revenue of $350.6 million (up 29%), and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million , highlighting strong top-line cloud demand and underlying profitability.

with record cloud mining revenue of (up 29%), and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA of , highlighting strong top-line cloud demand and underlying profitability. The company recorded a full-year net loss of $57.4 million , driven by a larger non?cash impairment on mining equipment and unrealized fair value losses on digital asset receivables/payables.

, driven by a larger non?cash impairment on mining equipment and unrealized fair value losses on digital asset receivables/payables. BitFuFu emphasizes its hybrid platform (cloud + self?mining) and proprietary Aladdin hashrate management, reporting 26.1 EH of managed hash rate and diversified suppliers, which management says improves resilience and operational flexibility.

of managed hash rate and diversified suppliers, which management says improves resilience and operational flexibility. The average cash cost to mine one Bitcoin was high at $77,573 , with leased hash rate costing ~ $98,000 per BTC and the majority of capacity still leased, leaving room for cost pressure until owned capacity is expanded.

, with leased hash rate costing ~ per BTC and the majority of capacity still leased, leaving room for cost pressure until owned capacity is expanded. Balance sheet and treasury actions improved flexibility—cash $27.8M, digital assets $149.3M, Bitcoins increased to 1,830 as of Feb 28, 2026, pledged BTC reduced markedly, and $85M available on the revolving credit facility.

BitFuFu Stock Down 26.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FUFU opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. BitFuFu has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Trending Headlines about BitFuFu

Positive Sentiment: Won industry recognition — BitFuFu was named “Mining Service Provider of the Year” at the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a credibility boost that can help customer acquisition and partnerships. Award Announcement

Won industry recognition — BitFuFu was named “Mining Service Provider of the Year” at the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a credibility boost that can help customer acquisition and partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue growth and cloud segment strength — BitFuFu reported $475.8M in 2025 revenue (+2.7% year-over-year) and cloud mining revenue grew 29.4% YoY, showing product/segment traction that could support future recurring revenue. Full-Year Results

Full-year revenue growth and cloud segment strength — BitFuFu reported $475.8M in 2025 revenue (+2.7% year-over-year) and cloud mining revenue grew 29.4% YoY, showing product/segment traction that could support future recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Operational scale metrics are constructive but mixed — the company reported 26.4 EH/s of managed hashrate, 463 MW capacity, produced 3,662 BTC in 2025 and holds 1,830 BTC. These show scale but also exposure to BTC price volatility. Operational Metrics

Operational scale metrics are constructive but mixed — the company reported 26.4 EH/s of managed hashrate, 463 MW capacity, produced 3,662 BTC in 2025 and holds 1,830 BTC. These show scale but also exposure to BTC price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / institutional context — Recent coverage includes buy ratings from firms like B. Riley and HC Wainwright and a median 6?month target around $6.50, while institutional holdings show mixed activity; these provide upside voice but do not change near-term fundamentals. Analyst & Institutional Notes

Analyst / institutional context — Recent coverage includes buy ratings from firms like B. Riley and HC Wainwright and a median 6?month target around $6.50, while institutional holdings show mixed activity; these provide upside voice but do not change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent — public short-interest entries show odd/zero values and NaN changes, creating uncertainty around actual short activity; investors should watch for verified filings. (Data notices in recent summaries)

Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent — public short-interest entries show odd/zero values and NaN changes, creating uncertainty around actual short activity; investors should watch for verified filings. (Data notices in recent summaries) Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue miss — BitFuFu reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks consensus loss of $0.02 and a steep decline from $0.14 EPS a year earlier. The earnings shortfall is the primary near-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Q4 Miss

Q4 earnings and revenue miss — BitFuFu reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks consensus loss of $0.02 and a steep decline from $0.14 EPS a year earlier. The earnings shortfall is the primary near-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Thin profitability despite revenue — adjusted EBITDA was only $8.3M on $475.8M revenue for 2025, highlighting narrow margins and sensitivity to bitcoin prices, electricity costs, and equipment efficiency that can amplify downside risk. Profitability Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting BitFuFu this week:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUFU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BitFuFu by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of BitFuFu by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 156,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BitFuFu by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

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BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

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