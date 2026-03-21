Trust Co of the South Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock worth $177,150,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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