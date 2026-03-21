Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Dave Bottoms Sells 7,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) insider Dave Bottoms sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770.22. This trade represents a 72.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 11,575 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $142,488.25.

On Thursday, February 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 15,649 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $211,417.99.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 17,013 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $234,779.40.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Upwork by 434.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,585,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 576,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Upwork by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Upwork News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

About Upwork

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Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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