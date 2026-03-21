Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,857 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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