Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

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Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS opened at $77.01 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

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