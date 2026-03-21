Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.