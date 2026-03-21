Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,822 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,201,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of DISV opened at $37.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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