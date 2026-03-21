zkSync Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $124.51 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,616,646,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,616,646,092.58521429 with 9,604,921,335.61007621 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.01845792 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $10,878,332.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

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