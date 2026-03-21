TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,344,000 after buying an additional 3,574,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 178.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,254,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,409 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,603,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,960,000.

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Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

FENI stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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