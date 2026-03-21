British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 70.20%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
Shares of LON BSC opened at GBX 51.50 on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12-month low of GBX 49 and a 12-month high of GBX 54.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.62. The company has a market cap of £177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of -0.01.
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
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