TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 44,204 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,974,000. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 184,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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