Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.5625.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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