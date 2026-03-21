Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded to Hold at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1.00 price target on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mereo BioPharma Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company updates: Mereo published full?year 2025 results and corporate highlights and said additional data analyses from the Orbit and Cosmic Phase 3 studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta are ongoing — a potential long?term value driver if analyses produce positive signals. Mereo BioPharma Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Highlights

Company updates: Mereo published full?year 2025 results and corporate highlights and said additional data analyses from the Orbit and Cosmic Phase 3 studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta are ongoing — a potential long?term value driver if analyses produce positive signals. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Mereo reported quarterly EPS of ($0.05), missing the consensus of ($0.01). The larger-than-expected loss likely pressured sentiment and raises near?term funding and execution concerns for a small biotech with limited market cap. Quarterly Financial Results Press Release

Earnings miss: Mereo reported quarterly EPS of ($0.05), missing the consensus of ($0.01). The larger-than-expected loss likely pressured sentiment and raises near?term funding and execution concerns for a small biotech with limited market cap. Negative Sentiment: Legal / litigation risk: Multiple plaintiff law firms have announced or publicized a securities class action covering ADS purchases from June 5, 2023 through Dec 26, 2025 and are soliciting lead plaintiffs (April 6, 2026 deadline). The proliferation of filings and solicitations (Rosen, Schall, Faruqi, Bronstein, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, DJS, etc.) increases uncertainty and could lead to costly litigation or settlements. Rosen Law Firm Notice Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Notice Faruqi & Faruqi Notice

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.