TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $555.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $583.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.97.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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