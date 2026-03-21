TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,181 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BSCS stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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