Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Holdings Boosted by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 167.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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