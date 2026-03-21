Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Clear Str lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 87.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 302,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 397.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

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Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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