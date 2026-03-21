Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 132.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $143.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $156.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.