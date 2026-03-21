Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.4286.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMBJ shares. Zacks Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:EMBJ opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $80.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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