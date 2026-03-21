Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 24% – Here’s What Happened

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) shares fell 24% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.71 and last traded at GBX 1.71. 1,569,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,193,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.64.

Get Landore Resources alerts:

Landore Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.