TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 689,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 272,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 107,446 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 884,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

See Also

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