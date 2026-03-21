TCP Asset Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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