Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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