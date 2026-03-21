TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $411.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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