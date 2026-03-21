TCP Asset Management LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares during the period. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 3.18% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,118 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,343,000.

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First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

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The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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