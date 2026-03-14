Prudential PLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,037.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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