John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,238 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 12th total of 59,099 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group plc (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) is a global engineering and professional services company serving energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services—ranging from conceptual design, engineering, procurement and construction, to project management and operations & maintenance—for clients in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, clean energy and power generation. Wood Group’s technical expertise supports projects at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wood Group has developed its operations through steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.