Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,721 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the February 12th total of 3,104 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.66% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EASG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 5,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (EASG) seeks investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the MSCI EAFE Selection Index. Effective Feb. 3, 2025, the fund changed its name from the Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF, and its underlying index was renamed from the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index to the MSCI EAFE Selection Index; there were no changes to the index methodology or the fund’s investment policies. The index is designed to provide exposure to companies across developed markets outside the United States and Canada that demonstrate high ESG performance relative to their sector peers, based on the broader MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australia, and Far East).

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