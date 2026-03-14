ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,628,554 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 12th total of 855,551 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,482,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,482,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Trending Headlines about ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. strikes against Iran and continuing closure risks around the Strait of Hormuz are driving oil to new highs, supporting further upside in leveraged crude plays like UCO. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As U.S. Intensifies Strikes Against Iran
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing war-related headline risk is keeping crude volatile and bid; traders are reacting to fresh incidents and escalation, a pattern that typically boosts short-term demand for crude?leveraged ETFs. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Crude Oil Continues to React to War
- Positive Sentiment: The IEA warns the Middle East conflict is causing the largest-ever oil supply disruption — a structural support for higher long-dated crude prices that favors UCO’s leveraged exposure. World faces largest-ever oil supply disruption on Middle East war, IEA says
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other forecasters have raised medium?term Brent/WTI price outlooks on a longer Strait?of?Hormuz disruption, implying continued tailwinds for oil?linked ETFs. Goldman Sachs raises Q4 Brent, WTI crude price forecast amid longer Hormuz disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Stocks show intermittent resilience as oil briefly dips below $100, suggesting episodes of profit-taking or rotation that could cap short-term gains for UCO. Dow Jones set to lead recovery as oil dips below $100
- Neutral Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields (safe?haven flows) can temper commodity rallies and make leveraged oil ETFs choppier even while headline risk pushes prices up. US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher as Oil Surge and Iran Tensions Boost Demand
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. issued a temporary license allowing countries to buy Russian crude stranded at sea — a move that eased supply concerns and pushed oil lower, which can weaken UCO if the relief continues. Oil drops after US issues license for countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days
- Negative Sentiment: Large SPR releases (U.S. announced 172 million barrels) and technical corrections have intermittently eased immediate price pressure; such policy moves can reduce the magnitude of short-term rallies in UCO. US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve Oil Prices Edge Lower on Likely Technical Correction
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of UCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 16,598,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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