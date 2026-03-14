ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,628,554 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 12th total of 855,551 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,482,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,482,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of UCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 16,598,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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