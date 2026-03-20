Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $13.73. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 114,688 shares trading hands.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: BXMX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index. To supplement dividend income and potentially enhance total return, the fund employs a covered call option strategy, writing call options on either the S&P 500 Index or selected individual holdings.
Under its buy-write approach, the fund purchases underlying equity securities and sells call options on those securities or on a broad market index.
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