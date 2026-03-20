Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.40 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.52.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC
In other Planet Labs PBC news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,071,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,956,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,348 shares of company stock worth $7,323,958. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Planet Labs PBC News
Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and guidance beats — Q4 revenue came in above estimates (?$86.8M, +41% YoY) and management issued a FY2027 revenue midpoint implying ~39% growth, well above consensus; investors are rewarding the stronger top?line outlook. Why is Planet Labs’ stock soaring?
- Positive Sentiment: AI and strategic partnerships — Planet highlighted AI integration opportunities (including Google R&D ties and in?orbit AI discussions) as a demand multiplier for civil/commercial customers, supporting a re?rating of growth expectations. Planet Labs’ stock soars as the satellite company says AI will unlock more business
- Positive Sentiment: Backlog and cash flow improvements — Management reported a materially larger backlog (~$900M, +77% YoY) and positive full?year adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for FY2026, lending credibility to durable revenue streams. Planet Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational progress — Fleet expansion (satellite launches, manufacturing capacity plans) and new deals were reiterated, supporting long?term growth but requiring near?term investment. Planet Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS / accounting signals — Different outlets noted varying EPS presentations (adjusted break?even vs. some GAAP misses), so headline profitability depends on which metric investors focus on. Planet Labs PBC (PL) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressure ahead — Management guided to a lower adjusted EBITDA range for FY2027 (flat to low single?digit millions) as it scales to fulfill backlog, implying near?term margin dilution and higher capex. Planet Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026
- Negative Sentiment: High valuation risk — The rally has pushed valuation multiples to elevated levels, so the stock increasingly prices in flawless execution and sustained AI?driven commercial adoption; any slowdown could trigger volatility. Planet Labs stock page
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.
Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.
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