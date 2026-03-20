Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.40 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

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Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,071,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,956,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,348 shares of company stock worth $7,323,958. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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