BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 216 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 26th total of 518 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,120,000.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector. XHYC was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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