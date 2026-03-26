Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.8780, with a volume of 70312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOBS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore started coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Bob’s Discount Furniture Trading Down 3.9%

Insider Transactions at Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture ( NYSE:BOBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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